Filmocracy is Back With The 2nd Film Market Event Bringing Industry Professionals and Talent Face to Face
After the huge success of their first Film Market , Filmocracy is all geared up for the second event, putting creators & decision-making executives in one room
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmocracy Film Market returns this year with a new format that brings together talent, buyers, filmmakers, and agents for a whole day of in-person networking and business development followed by the second day of virtual pitching.
“After a successful inaugural event, we're excited to triple our executive roster from 15 to 45 and help independent filmmakers forge relationships with key decision-makers and get their films into the world," says Filmocracy co-founder & CEO Paul Jun.
The Filmocracy Film Market provides an opportunity for talents to meet industry-leading buyers, executives, and agents face-to-face and connect. It's a unique setting where they can get more out of the experience instead of the traditional cold pitching via emails that end up in the executive's spam box. The format includes the following:
Day 1 (July 14th) Cocktail party @ LA Gondola: 9:30 pm - 11:30 pm PST
Day 2 (July 15th) Virtual market online on Filmocracy's platform: 11:00 am – 01:00 pm PST
The Filmocracy team has attracted a multitude of sales agents and distributors from around the globe to attend this 2-day physical-virtual event. The first day will be all about physical meetings and networking at LA Gondola, following the Opening Night Gala for the Festival, taking place across the street at the Lumiere Music Hall. Virtual events will take place the following day.
Once the creators have reviewed companies and have connected with the potential distribution and sales partners, they'll know exactly who to pitch in the online meeting session the second day. They can join the virtual office of their preferred media partners and present a 4-minute pitch, including videos, posters, and screens, to make their presentation more compelling.
"We're proud to launch once again our innovative digital marketplace, where filmmakers and screenwriters can pitch their projects to industry professionals in a state-of-the-art virtual zoom-like setting," Says Paul Jun
The virtual event will place participants in an online lobby where they will see waiting rooms for executives. Once it is their turn, participants will be redirected to the virtual meeting office and they will have 4 minutes to pitch their script, show their trailer and make an impression. Attending participants will access the virtual event at https://festival.filmocracy.com/filmmarket.
What makes The Filmocracy Film Market event truly unique is the elimination of the middle man, and putting talent before everything else. Filmmakers usually have to work with a sales agent in order to enter a film market event and get their script/trailer seen by an executive. However, Filmocracy Film Market believes that talented filmmakers need to be prioritized, and they should be the ones representing their own films. By adapting to this unique practice, the event organizers hope that more creative directors and filmmakers will be brought to the forefront of the film industry, and their work will not be lost due to the shortcomings of sales agents, or due to the limiting barriers in the filmmaking business model itself.
The very first Filmocracy Film Market event was held earlier this year and a film was acquired and brough to Cannes for sales opportunities. For the second edition, the list of attending companies is even bigger and includes some of the biggest names in film distribution including Disney+, Blue Fox, Endeavor Content, 13 Films, Nero Film, Periphery, Phantasm Films, Radiant Films Intl and many more. The participants for the 2022 event are also coming in at great numbers, with limited slots available. While 2022 is going to be a remarkable year for the Filmocracy Film Market, it most certainly won't be the last. Throughout the coming years, the event aims to solidify its reputation as California's premier film market for budding producers to get their films noticed.
"I recently attended the Filmocracy Film Market in Beverly Hills, California and online. Found it very insightful; I met a lot of other fellow filmmakers, film distributors. [They were] very helpful and a great group of people. I hope we can do it again," stated film producer Michael Downey when asked about his experience at the 2021 Filmocracy Film Market event.
Participation in The Filmocracy Film Market has a very nominal fee of $100, a fraction of other markets in the industry. There's also a VIP pass that only costs $500, which allows talents to skip queues and move to the front of the line in every meeting. Both of these packages come with a complimentary invitation to the opening night film at Filmocracy Fest, which will take place right before the cocktail party on July 14th.
Those interested in this career-making opportunity can start by submitting their script or directly purchasing the pass here.
***
About Filmocracy:
Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences around the world. Filmocracy’s mission is to help all independent filmmakers reach wider audiences and grow their communities through storytelling. Festival Co-Founder Paul Jun serves as CEO of Filmocracy. In December 2020, Filmocracy staged the First Annual Filmocracy Fest, an all-digital juried film festival. Filmocracy Fest presented a slate of 44 films; panels; mentorship program; live performances; script readings; cause-related partners; and dozens of virtual conversations with directors and industry talent. Jon Fitzgerald served as Executive Director. Filmocracy also has a library of more than 3,500 titles for streaming that is constantly evolving and rotating and also hosts over 100 film festivals each year.
About Filmocracy Film Market:
The Filmocracy Film Market is a rapid-fire pitch meeting event where participants are put face to face with distribution/talent/production executives looking for projects.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
email us here