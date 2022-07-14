MEETING NOTICE: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to meet July 21

July 14, 2022

ANNAPOLIS– The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday July 21st, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Agenda items include general Board business.

For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov

