Allegany State Park Concessions Under New Management
New management company that operates in parks across the country now operates concessions in Allegany State Park.SALAMANCA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegany Hospitality, part of a hospitality management company operating in parks across the country, has been awarded the concessions for the Red House and Quaker areas inside the largest state park in New York. Allegany State Park is a 65,000-acre primitive forest valley known for its beautiful views, wildlife, and exciting activities. There are many ways to enjoy the Red House and Quaker Run area including camping, scenic picnic sites, museums, hiking and biking trails, fishing, swimming, and much more.
Concessions inside the Red House Administration Building including The Red House Restaurant and gift shop, as well as bike and boat rentals at Red House Lake and the General Stores at the Red House and Quaker Areas will be overseen by Allegany Hospitality. The General Stores are not only convenient for souvenir shopping, but also for campers who forgot any groceries or camping equipment. Don’t forget to try the mozzarella sticks at the Quaker Run Snack Shack!
“We are so pleased to be adding Allegany to our list of properties,” said Frank Pikus, Chief Executive Officer. “A visit to this lovely park is not complete without a stop for dining at the Red House Restaurant or picking up a t-shirt at the Quaker Run General Store. We have hired a wonderful staff to oversee these sites and are anticipating a successful summer season with years to follow”.
The hospitality group is passionate about preserving and protecting the unique environments and precious resources where it operates. With that in mind, they have partnered with the Friends of Allegany and are helping to sell ‘Save the Red House Sawmill’ raffle tickets at both the Red House Gift Shop and Quaker General Store.
Red House Restaurant, gift shop and boathouse hours can be found at www.alleganyhospitality.com
Like us at Allegany State Park Hospitality on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/AlleganyStateParkHospitality
