Whistleblowing Canada Announces the Appointment of New Advisory Board Member
New Advisory Board member brings considerable knowledge of the whistleblowing environment.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistleblowing Canada (WC) announced today the appointment of a new member to its Advisory Board, bringing the number of Advisory Board members to 15.
New member, Vicky Poirier, President of ALIAS (TM) Reporting Mechanism, has extensive experience helping organizations ensure they are operating in an effective, legally and compliant way.
Vicky Poirier is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and expert in Forensic Accounting (CPA∙IFA, CFF). For the past ten years, she has owned and managed the Quantum Group, which regroups three complementary companies. She has over 27 years of experience in professional services. Ms. Poirier has been involved in processing hundreds of complaints, from managing their reception and supporting the authors of the complaints, to coordinating their treatment, analyzing their admissibility and investigating them in-depth. The quality of the services rendered by her and her team makes them a service provider of excellence and a leader in Quebec and Canada.
In 2016, Ms. Poirier and her team developed ALIAS, a confidential and anonymous reporting mechanism. This technological tool, as well as the professional services that complement it, are present in several types of organizations (NPOs, SMEs, municipalities, sports federations, Crown corporations), in Canada and internationally. These services include expert investigative services and independent management of the reporting mechanism. Ms. Poirier also conducts training sessions and conferences about reprehensible acts prevention, investigation processes, interrogation techniques, etc.
“Vicky brings great insights and perspectives from her experience in the private sector” said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada. “The private sector is an area where the vast majority of adult, full time workers are employed in Canada and where there is no whistleblower protection legislation at all. Experience suggests an independent reporting mechanism would more likely be trusted by employees.”
Ms. Poirier said, "It is a great honor to join Whistleblowing Canada’s Advisory Board in order to actively contribute to the understanding of the whistleblowing phenomenon, including the ethical culture of whistleblowing, safe reporting mechanisms, and the treatment of whistleblowers in an objective and painstaking manner. My day-to-day experience with whistleblowing will certainly contribute to WC's work."
About ALIAS Reporting Mechanism
ALIAS offers a modern tool to prevent wrongdoing and to contribute to a healthy environment, and is a concrete, sound management practice for the continuous improvement of organizations. The mechanism represents an additional confidential, anonymous, and trustworthy channel to report any wrongdoing or unethical behavior such as harassment, discrimination, racism, incivility, fraud, etc.
ALIAS is distinguished by its highly secure mechanism, its personalized support, and its multidisciplinary team of experts in reports’ management, investigations, and consulting services. ALIAS offers the flexibility of a service that is easy to administer and implement in organizations, without any technological involvement on the part of the client.
Contact ALIAS Reporting Mechanism at infoalias@alias-solution.com or visit its web site at https://signalementalias.com/.
About Whistleblowing Canada
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public discussion and public policy development.
