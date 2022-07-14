Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac covered by FabTV

John Cho arrives at Amazon Prime's "Don't make me go".

Vera Herbert reveals "Don't make me go".

A truly essential family film that makes you think.”
— David Palmer
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FabTV was there for arrivals and interviews at the NeueHouse Hollywood on July 11, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Starring John Cho, Mia Isaac, Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen, Kaya Scodelario interviews by FabTV's Fernando Escovar.

When single father Max (John Cho) discovers he has a terminal disease, he decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago. A wholly original and emotional journey, Don’t Make Me Go explores the unbreakable, eternal bond between a father and daughter from both sides of the generational divide with heart and humor along for the ride.

Special Screening of Amazon Prime Video's Don t Make Me Go.

About FabTV:

FabTV is your destination for entertainment news. Get free access to exclusive interviews with your favorite movie and television stars, go behind the scenes at awards shows, visit movie sets, and hear the latest scoops and spoilers throughout the entertainment industry.

Vera Herbert writer

