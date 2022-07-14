Submit Release
Celebrating Tasmania’s massive building achievement



14 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing

The latest Building Activity data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirms the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s strong economic plan is working.

Released this week, the data shows there were 1,070 building completions in the March 2022 quarter.

This was up 6.7 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms compared to the previous quarter, and a massive 46 per cent higher than the March quarter last year.

It is the second highest level of completions since 1984.

The data demonstrates just how hard our building and construction industry is working to deliver new homes for Tasmanians.

There is more in the pipeline too, with approximately 2,900 more dwellings currently under construction.

Employing over 23,000 people, Tasmania’s building and construction industry is one of the largest industries in the State. These record completions rates show the industry capacity is continuing to grow to meet the ever increasing pipeline of works, both in the residential sector and across the broader construction sector.

Through our $9 million ‘High Vis Army’ initiative, we are working with the industry to develop workforce capacity through skills and training, providing jobs and futures for Tasmanians.

We’re also collaborating with the building and construction sector, through our Memorandum of Understanding in Building Tasmania’s Future, ensuring a sustainable future for our industry.

These results are no accident, thanks to the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s actions to reduce red tape, our planning reforms, and the successful stimulus provided by the Homebuilder and First Home Owner Grant programs.

With a strong economy and low unemployment, it is clear Tasmanians have the confidence to invest in building new homes, providing a much needed boost to housing supply.

