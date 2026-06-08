Statement on the passing of Father Michael Tate AO

8 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister

With the passing of Father Michael Tate AO, we grieve for an outstanding Australian whose life was defined by conviction, faith and service.

Michael's contribution to our nation was extraordinary in both its breadth and its depth.

He excelled as a parliamentarian, minister, diplomat and, ultimately, as a Catholic priest.

As a Senator for Tasmania, and later Minister for Justice in the Hawke and Keating Governments, Michael helped shape important reforms in Australia.

In 1987 he played a key role in establishing the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and initiated a national review of gun control laws.

In 1994 he was appointed as Australia’s Ambassador to the Holy See and to the Hague.

As Ambassador he represented our nation with distinction, wisdom and dignity.

Following a successful career in public life, he answered a long-held vocation to the priesthood.

His ordination reflected the depth of his faith and his desire to serve others.

As Father Michael Tate, he became a trusted spiritual guide to many Tasmanians.

Those who knew Michael personally have lost a loyal friend, valued colleague and generous mentor.

The Commonwealth and Tasmania have offered a State Funeral to honour his remarkable life.

May he rest in peace.