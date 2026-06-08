Spirit of Tasmania V welcomed into Hobart

8 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Spirit of Tasmania V has been officially welcomed into the Port of Hobart, where it will play a key role in this year’s Dark Mofo festival.

The ship's two freight decks (each 4.8-metres high and about 180-metres-long) will feature public art installations as part of the winter festival over two weekends, from 11 to 14 June and 18 to 21 June.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said welcoming Spirit of Tasmania V to Hobart was a significant milestone for Tasmania and an exciting addition to this year’s Dark Mofo program.

“Dark Mofo is one of Tasmania’s most iconic events, attracting visitors from interstate and overseas while also drawing Tasmanians from every corner of the State and we are thrilled Spirit of Tasmania V will play a unique role in this year’s festival,” Minister Vincent said.

“Over two weekends, festival-goers will have the chance to explore incredible installations while getting an up-close look at the next generation of Spirit of Tasmania ships.

“Events like Dark Mofo are vital for our visitor economy, helping drive winter visitation, support local businesses and showcase the very best of Tasmania.”

TT-Line CEO, Chris Carbone, said the Spirit of Tasmania team was delighted to be partnering with the high-profile Dark Mofo festival when the vessel was berthed in Hobart.

TT-Line General Manager, Tom Wootton, said just as was the case when Spirit of Tasmania IV visited Hobart last year, we are obviously excited people will be able to see our new ship up close.

“We are doing this in partnership with Dark Mofo, and given the role the festival plays in bringing increased visitor numbers to the state during the traditionally quieter winter months, it makes it that much more meaningful,” Mr Wootton said.

Five artworks will be shown on Spirit of Tasmania V: an illuminated text-based installation There’s Nothing Left to Pray For by Chunxiao Qu, video works Palomo and La Sombra by Berna Reale and Regina José Galindo, Perros Chaos - roaming autonomous robot dogs created by Lolo & Sosaku and Arthur Jafa’s APEX, a visual montage with a techno soundtrack.

Chris Twite, Dark Mofo Artistic Director, said this year’s Dark Mofo took place on land and sea.

“Extending the festival onto Spirit of Tasmania V’s cavernous vehicle decks means we have been able to showcase some incredible artworks, at scale, in a unique space that we would not ordinarily have access to,” Mr Twite said.

“We can’t wait for festival-goers to get on board.”

The Spirit of Tasmania ships have four food and beverage outlets, a general store and two cinemas, and, for the first time, pet cabins.

The vessels were specifically designed and built with Bass Strait conditions in mind, featuring an enhanced hull design and large stabiliser fins to ensure optimal passenger comfort during the 242-kilometre voyage between Devonport and Geelong.

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Local content being installed includes:

Eight feature tables made from Tasmanian timbers and more than 300 tabletops to be made by Fairbrother.

More than 1,100 mattresses manufactured by AH Beard in Glenorchy.

Artwork and photographic images curated by Handmark Gallery and created by artists and photographers from all over the state.

Artwork and photographic images curated by Handmark Gallery and created by artists and photographers from all over the state. Signage and imaging by Eye Spy Signs.

Pet kennels to be installed in the dedicated pet room.

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In addition, Taylor Bothers will complete upgrades to crew and passenger cabins, and the final commissioning of many ship systems will be conducted, including point-of-sale, beer and soft-drink, and detergent dosing in the galleys.