Working Visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Brunei Darussalam, 14 to 16 July 2022

Source: PMO

  Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Brunei Darussalam from 14 to 16 July 2022 to attend the 76th birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mdm Ho Ching, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Prime Minister Lee will receive The Most Esteemed Family Order (Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama), and Mdm Ho Ching will receive The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class from the Sultan. The award presentation ceremony will be held at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Besides attending the Investiture Ceremony and the Royal Banquet, Prime Minister Lee will have an audience with the Sultan and meet various Bruneian Ministers during his visit. While in Brunei, Prime Minister Lee will also visit the Singapore Armed Forces’ training facilities in Temburong.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
14 JULY 2022

