CuraSouth has Earned the Joint Commission Seal of Approval
LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CuraSouth Florida has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a Health Care Organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The Commission evaluates addiction treatment centers based on their quality of services, patient care, safety, environment, ethics, medication practices, staff credentials, leadership and evidence-based treatment outcomes. To receive the Gold Seal of Approval is one of the highest honors a medical detoxification center can earn.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyor also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys Health Care Organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CuraSouth Florida for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
The Process of Receiving the Joint Commission Seal of Approval
As part of the Guardian Recovery Network, CuraSouth has always held itself to the highest clinical standard. Receiving the Seal of Approval confirms our practices are among the best and most effective in the country.
CuraSouth Florida underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on May 16th & 17th. The entire staff collaborated to present CuraSouth Florida as Guardian Recovery Network’s latest iteration of the gold standard for top quality client care in the industry, and it is befitting of such an organization to have received the Joint Commission Gold Seal with compliancy scores that vastly outpace the industry.
Special recognition should be given to the Directors at CuraSouth Florida for their tireless efforts to ensure that our programming, documentation, and physical plant standards were implemented from day one and on through our survey. The direct care staff presented our program as the top tier model that it is and responded admirably to the details of each Element of Performance measurement.
Reid E. Jayme, MS, CAP, CTP, CLC, the Executive Director at CuraSouth, says, “The preparation for the Joint Commission survey was a phenomenal team building exercise. We celebrated our achievements and collaborated on areas that needed improvement. CuraSouth was fortunate to have a surveyor who offered suggestions, provided encouragement, and reviewed opportunities for improvement.”
More On CuraSouth’s Integrated Medical Detox Program
CuraSouth is a medical detox center located in Tampa, Florida. Since first opening its doors, CuraSouth has been providing people of all ages and walks of life with the services they need to undergo a safe and comfortable drug and alcohol withdrawal while adequately preparing them for the next stage of their personal journeys of addiction recovery.
Travis Atchison, LCSW, MCAP, CuraSouth’s Clinical Director, says, “Our clinical team places unconditional positive regard above all else when working with our clients. We accept and support everyone seeking help under our roof. We pride ourselves on being client-centered and work with our clients to establish mutually agreed upon aftercare plans.”
CuraSouth is concerned with more than helping clients undergo a pain-free withdrawal in a medically monitored environment; the program is focused on facilitating mental and emotional healing through a combination of evidence-based modalities. It provides a combination of medication assisted treatment options, behavioral therapies and holistic methods to address all implications of drug and alcohol dependence and all symptoms of withdrawal, whether physical or psychological in nature.
To learn more about CuraSouth or any of the Guardian Recovery Network treatment facilities, contact Guardian Recovery Network directly.
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery Network
+1 561-573-9944
email us here
Welcome to CuraSouth | Hope Starts Here