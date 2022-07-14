Courtney Swim to Rejoin Department of Revenue as Chief of Staff

NASHVILLE – The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce the hiring of Courtney Swim as the agency’s chief of staff, starting August 1.

In this role, Swim will oversee the Department’s offices of Legislation, Communications, Research, and Tax Policy. Swim joins Revenue after working for the last year as an associate counsel for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, where she researched and advised on federal, state, and local laws impacting the beverage alcohol industry.

“We’re excited to have Courtney back on our team, and we look forward to seeing the contributions she will bring to the Department,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.