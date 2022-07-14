Attorney Marc Rothenberg Obtains A Record-Breaking $25 Million Settlement for a Motorcyclist in a NY Truck Crash Case
NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Personal Injury Attorney, Marc J. Rothenberg, Esq. of The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, has achieved another record-breaking settlement. This case involved a motorcyclist that was catastrophically injured in a truck crash. The $25 Million record-setting settlement is the highest ever obtained for a motorcyclist in NY State and the second-highest nationally. The motorcyclist sustained a catastrophic brain injury and was rendered a quadriplegic.
Marc J. Rothenberg, Esq., a partner of The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, said of the settlement:
"This crash should have never occurred. My client's ability to enjoy his life has been destroyed. These settlement funds are needed to take care of all of his medical and financial needs for the rest of his life."
Marc J. Rothenberg, Esq., and the attorneys at The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, have devoted their careers to helping catastrophically injured clients rebuild their lives. Recently, Marc and the law firm achieved the largest recovery against any major automotive company for a victim of a Takata airbag rupture defect, which involved the biggest recall in automotive history.
The attorneys at The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP have been fighting and winning on behalf of injury victims for over five decades and have recovered billions of dollars for their clients. The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP handles serious injury cases in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with co-counsel located in all 50 States.
Matt Levy
Marc J. Rothenberg, Esq., a partner of The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, said of the settlement:
"This crash should have never occurred. My client's ability to enjoy his life has been destroyed. These settlement funds are needed to take care of all of his medical and financial needs for the rest of his life."
Marc J. Rothenberg, Esq., and the attorneys at The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, have devoted their careers to helping catastrophically injured clients rebuild their lives. Recently, Marc and the law firm achieved the largest recovery against any major automotive company for a victim of a Takata airbag rupture defect, which involved the biggest recall in automotive history.
The attorneys at The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP have been fighting and winning on behalf of injury victims for over five decades and have recovered billions of dollars for their clients. The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP handles serious injury cases in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with co-counsel located in all 50 States.
Matt Levy
The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP
+1 800-624-8888
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn