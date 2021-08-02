Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq. recognized for the largest reported premises liability verdict, in the State of PA in 2020
Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq. recognized for obtaining the largest reported premises liability verdict, $3.146 Million, in the State of Pennsylvania in 2020PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq., of The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, was recently featured in “Top Northeast Verdicts and Settlements of 2020” for the largest reported premises liability verdict in Pennsylvania in 2020. The $3.146 million jury verdict was also recognized by “Best of the Bar™ as was one of the Top 100 Verdicts in the Nation in 2020.
Since joining The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP’s successful team of personal injury trial attorneys in 2014, he has obtained million and multi-million dollar jury verdicts on behalf of clients with serious and catastrophic injuries. Many of his trial victories and settlements have been featured in a variety of national and local publications. In 2014, Mr. Strokoff secured a $1.75 Million jury verdict which was featured in The New Jersey Law Journal’s Top Verdicts and Settlements as the second highest jury verdict for an intersectional motor vehicle case in the State of New Jersey that year.
Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq. focuses his practice on litigating catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, and traumatic brain injury cases throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.
The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP congratulates Franklin on this tremendous recognition.
For over 50 years, The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP has successfully represented victims of serious injuries and wrongful death in a wide variety of contexts by helping to rebuild their shattered lives by maximizing our clients’ recoveries and going to trial when needed. The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP maintains offices in Philadelphia, PA, New York City; Hackensack, NJ; Cherry Hill, NJ; Lakewood, NJ and Brooklyn, NY.
Matt Levy
The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP
+1 8006248888
info@injurylawyer.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn