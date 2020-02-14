Franklin Strokoff, Esq. Wins $3,146,500 for Client Injured From Fall Down in a National Movie Theatre Chain

Franklin Strokoff, Esq. Injury Attorney - The Rothenberg Law Firm

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATE, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rothenberg Law Firm is pleased to report that one of its top catastrophic personal injury attorneys Franklin Strokoff , obtained a jury verdict in the amount of $3,146,500 on behalf of a 79-year-old client who sustained hip injuries after falling at a movie theatre.The incident occurred on March 1, 2016, after his client entered a dark movie theater following the start of the film.When the client attempted to locate her seat, she fell as a result of an unlit/ unmarked step that she didn’t see.Investigation revealed that another moviegoer reported falling on the same step two days prior to Mr. Strokoff’s client’s incident.Mr. Strokoff’s client was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was treated for a left hip fracture that resulted in multiple surgeries and permanent damage.After a five-day trial in Philadelphia, the jury found the theater chain to be 100 percent negligent. The theatre chain made no offer prior to the verdict.If you or a loved one have unjustly suffered a personal injury, The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP has the extensive resources needed to aggressively litigate your case.Offices are conveniently located in New York, Hackensack, Cherry Hill, Lakewood and Philadelphia.



