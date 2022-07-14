TIGHITCO Part of MYX Award for Continued Work on the Black Hawk
Industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace
A history of successful collaboration with OEM pays dividends
We are very excited to continue our partnership in the production of the Black Hawk. The recognition of our experience and performance is a win for the entire team.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its Aerostructures Division has been awarded a continued role in the 10th multiyear contract. This contract has a value, to our customer, of $2.3 billion for 120 H-60 Mike-model Black Hawk utility helicopters with options for an additional 135 aircraft for both the Army and other customers through Foreign Military Sales.
“We are very excited to continue our partnership in the production of the Black Hawk. The recognition of our experience and performance is a win for the entire team,” said Mark Withrow, President and CEO. “This combines the assets of our Berlin, CT and our Charleston, SC facilities, in support of the OEM, through innovative solutions and exemplary customer service.”
The US Army is moving to a replacement for the Black Hawk, however, it has stated that the UH-60 will remain in service for years to come. It will start a slow phase out in the 2030s. This current award, Multi-Year Ten, will be active for 2023-2027. (source Defense News)
TIGHITCO’s Aerostructures Division capabilities include advanced composite structures, metal bonded structures, composite fabrication, major and complex composite assemblies along with the internal NDI, laboratory testing, tooling, prime and paint applications and design support.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
