WORKPRO® Tools is Bringing the Complete Package to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Prime Day may be over, but WORKPRO® Tools is just getting started. Whether you were looking for a new set of pliers, a cordless drill, or a simple tool kit, WORKPRO® Tools boasted savings up to 45% for customers on their Amazon Storefront as the world’s largest online retailer wrapped up its annual massive 2-days-of-savings event. Now, WORKPRO® looks to the weekend to see if JJ Yeley and MBM Motorsports can deliver a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Whether it be for NASCAR Xfinity team MBM Motorsports, or for the average, everyday consumer, WORKPRO® Tools consistently provides the complete package when it comes to helping people Build A Better Project. With their arsenal of tools ranging from hard-working hand and power tools to durable garden tools, no matter what the size of the project, WORKPRO® delivers a best-in-class product at an affordable price point.
While tools may be what they are known for, there is more to them to unpack than you might think. Most notably, WORKPRO® Tools uses their unique platform to fulfill one of their most important core values, to Build A Better Community, by partnering with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Each year, WORKPRO® launches a tool line that consists of hand tools, power tools, and accessories that are colored pink for the cause with a portion of the proceeds going directly back to the NBCF.
Even if you missed Prime Day, you can still support WORKPRO® Tools and MBM Motorsports this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 on Saturday, July 16th st at 2:30PM. So when you see JJ Yeley driving the No. 66 car down the speedway that is sporting “WORKPRO®” down the sides, know that there is more to them than just high-quality tools.
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. www.workproracing.com
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
