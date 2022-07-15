Adora POS Makes Group Ordering Easier than Ever

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has added a new, revolutionary feature.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Adora POS announced today that it has made group ordering easier than ever before.

"We are very excited about this," said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business.

As for the group ordering feature, Wendland revealed, "It's a feature where a person can add new members to their group. They all have access to add and customize items and can split payments however they like. The group creature can also select a time that orders must be in by. You can save groups, add or remove people."

According to the Harvard Business Review, a whopping 88 percent of U.S. customers expect organizations to offer additional features and self-service support portals. In addition to meeting these customer expectations, providing robust features reduces the burden on an organization's customer support team.

Adora has extensive experience rolling out and supporting hundreds of franchisor and franchisee stores. Our experience gives us an edge when it comes to understanding the dynamics of the franchisor/franchisee relationship, as well as the dual tracks of needs for the individual store owners and the corporation.

For more information, please visit adorapos.com/about and https://adorapos.com/services/.

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

