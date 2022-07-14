Westminster Barracks / DUI, Attempted Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1004241

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/14/22 at 0153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Banks Road, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Attempted Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling

ACCUSED: Kyle Ramsey

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an active burglary in the town of Westminster. Upon their arrival Troopers located Kyle Ramsey, 28, on the front porch of the home. Investigation determined Kyle was also under the influence of alcohol. Ramsey was placed under arrest for Attempted Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling and Suspicion of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/22 at 1000 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

802-722-4600