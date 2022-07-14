Westminster Barracks / DUI, Attempted Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1004241
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/14/22 at 0153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pine Banks Road, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Attempted Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling
ACCUSED: Kyle Ramsey
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlestown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a report of an active burglary in the town of Westminster. Upon their arrival Troopers located Kyle Ramsey, 28, on the front porch of the home. Investigation determined Kyle was also under the influence of alcohol. Ramsey was placed under arrest for Attempted Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling and Suspicion of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/22 at 1000 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Thomas Roach
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
802-722-4600