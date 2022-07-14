OPCSA Las Palmas improves its refrigerated cargo processes by using Reefer Runner, continues investment initiative
High-end reefer monitoring and management technology will improve the service of its operations and give staff more time to provide value-added reefer services.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, the leading container terminal wireless solutions supplier, has finalized the Reefer Runner installation for 770 reefer points at OPCSA in the Port of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. As a result, OPCSA will now offer its customers the world's most evolved reefer monitoring and management solution.
OPCSA is one of three terminals in the Port of Las Palmas and has been in operation since 1986 as the first fully independent stevedoring company, developing the first modern container terminal on the island. It remained creative to increase the handling of the yearly volume of cargo. Local commerce and the town benefited from this development.
OPCSA consolidated itself as a point of reference after years of constant evolution, becoming a leading company in the loading/unloading sector, transforming the Port of Las Palmas into a logistics base for South-South and North-South communications.
Today, OPCSA operates the largest and most modern terminal in the Port of Las Palmas, being a strategic enclave for traffic between Europe, Africa and South America, connecting directly with more than 74 ports worldwide. Because of handling high volumes of containers, it is obvious to use a fully automated solution for reefer monitoring. IDENTEC SOLUTIONS' Reefer Runner application does not only allow real-time tracking of reefer data but also provides a seamless interface to the OPCSA TOS (Navis N4) with effortless alarm handling and custom reports based on any data available. In addition, eliminating manual monitoring steps from the process increases efficiency and reduces human error.
"We try to optimize our resources as much as possible, with the aim not only of reducing costs but mainly of satisfying our clients' immediate needs. Reliable, fast and fully documented reefer handling is important", says Jorge Nunez Hernández, Project coordinator and TOS administrator at OPCSA, and adds: "Reefer Runner provides also the necessary relief for our experienced staff. We can monitor reefers remotely now. This is crucial as we don't have to interfere with the vehicles operating in the yard, increasing safety and reducing incidents."
Continuing to improve efficiency while keeping flexibility, autonomy and speed, OPCSA is destined to remain competitive and successful. Reefer Runner is an essential step in OPCSA's quest to increase productivity. It follows IDENTEC SOLUTIONS' mission to reduce the wastefulness of precious resources worldwide: Reefer Runner guards every refrigerated cargo safely, avoiding spoiling transported goods and reducing costs for everyone involved in the global supply chain. This is achieved by 24/7 automated monitoring of all reefers individually, transmitting temperature, humidity and energy consumption data, and raising alarms when necessary. Reefer Runner makes reefer container management look easy. Certainly, OPCSA will have a better process for importing and exporting refrigerated cargo, reducing potential claims to a minimum.
About IDENTEC SOLUTIONS
IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG was founded in 1999 in Lustenau, Austria. The company has branches in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and a sales office in Great Britain. It is a leading global provider of innovative, wireless localisation solutions to improve efficiency and safety in rough and particularly challenging industrial environments. The industry-leading digital solutions are used in the fields of oil & gas, container ports, mining & tunnelling as well as in the smart factory / Industry 4.0 sector.
