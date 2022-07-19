NEXCOM VTC 210 Breaks Ground in Smart Traffic and Mobile Transit Entertainment Applications
Fleet Management and Telematics Delivered Seamlessly with ARM® Cortex®-A53 Processing Power
The VTC 210 is designed to power advanced telematics applications, making public transit operations and fleet management safer, while enhancing the travel experience for both operators and passengers”FREMONT, CA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle computer appliance, announced today launch of the VTC 210 fanless, in-vehicle computer for fleet management, vehicle safety communications, container tracking, driver routing, and more. Designed to support telematics applications for public transit operations and passenger information systems, the in-vehicle computer delivers innovative mobile communications technology in a slim and mobile system.
The VTC 210 is built on the high-efficiency ARM® Cortex®-A53 processor family, delivering rich I/Os and a default GNSS receiver. The ARM® Cortex®-A53 processor is known for its high capability to performance ratio when applied to digital signage applications. The economical VTC 210 is built to reliably handle diverse telematics applications while fulfilling a comprehensive list of industry safety standards within a compact and durable device.
“With the compact VTC 210, NEXCOM combines the advantages of our line of powerful in-vehicle computers with the technology of next generation digital signage players, including ample storage, low power consumption, high resolution, rich wireless functions, and dual LAN switches,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “The VTC 210 is designed to power advanced telematics applications, making public transit operations and fleet management safer, while enhancing the travel experience for both operators and passengers.”
The VTC 210 features an advanced video decoder for H.264 and H.265, with up to 4Kx2K @ 60fps. It provides a HDMI 2.0a port and dual RJ45 GbE LAN to deliver output transit information at stations or in-cabin passenger entertainment with vivid 4K@60Hz resolution. The system’s u-blox M9N advanced default GNSS receiver can be used as a gateway to deliver seamless fleet and data management, including communications, tracking, and routing.
The VTC 210 complies with industry vehicle safety regulations and is certified with CE, the FCC, and E-mark for use in harsh environments. To provide extra protection for in-vehicle use, the system delivers SDK control API, including integration with power/reset on/off, WDT control, and ignition delay timer modules. The product’s slim design, WLAN/WWAN wireless capability, and USB interface powers in-vehicle digital signage capabilities in harsh environments, with limited space required.
Features
• Built-in Rockchip RK3328 Quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A53 processor up to 1.5GHz
• Built-in u-blox NEO-M9N GNSS
• 1 x HDMI 2.0a, (BOM option VGA + Audio)
• WLAN module option (USB interface)
• 1 x M.2 Key B for WWAN with 1 x internal Micro SIM slot
• SDK for power/reset/WDT/IGN/UVP threshold/GNSS on/off control
• Wide operating temperature -20°C ~ 70°C
• Wide range DC input from 9V ~ 36V
• Certified by CE/FCC/E13
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
