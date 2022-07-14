Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003774

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 at approximately 1752 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 NB near exit 19, St. Albans

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS (No License)

ACCUSED: Zachary Deso-Walker                                               

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg Falls, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 07/13/22 at approximately 1752 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 NB in the town of Georgia, VT. Troopers identified a Mitsubishi lancer traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 65 mph. When attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the lancer, the vehicle accelerated in access of 100 + mph. Troopers ultimately initiated a traffic stop in the location of I89 NB near exit 19 in St. Albans. The operator was identified as Zachary Deso-Walker (21) of Enosburg. It was determined that Deso-Walker was criminally suspended for a prior DUI and no license conviction.

 

Deso-Walker was issued two VCVC’s via mail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offenses of Negligent Operation and Criminal DLS (no license).  

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

