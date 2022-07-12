Examination of the progress of construction work in the vertical shafts of the permanent water intake gates of the units of the Rogun HPP at the level of 1300 meters

TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - On July 12, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda at the exit from transport tunnel No. 9 (T -9) got familiar with the progress of construction and installation works in the vertical shafts of permanent water intake gates of units No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Rogun hydroelectric power station, which are located at an altitude of 1300 meters above sea level.

The project of the permanent water intake facility of units No. 1-6 was prepared by the Swiss company "EFRI", and the construction and installation works of the facility are carried out on the basis of the plan by specialists of the branch of Closed Joint-Stock Company "Tunel Saddi Oriyono".

In accordance with the project, the volume of blasting and earthworks at this facility is 5 billion 847 million 955 thousand cubic meters, and to date, 4 billion 696 million 991 thousand cubic meters have been completed, which is equal to 80% of the plan.

According to the project, it is planned to install 46 thousand 115 pieces of AZhG anchors and 1083 pieces of PNA, to date, 22 thousand 498 and 126 pieces have been installed, respectively.

Of the total volume of work on spraying concrete solutions, 95,804 square meters have been completed, which is 28 percent of the plan.

The permanent water intake structure at the level of 1300 meters consists of 6 shafts, and construction and tunneling works are carried out on this structure on the basis of the scheduled plan with the involvement of workers and specialists of the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Repair and Mechanical Plant" of the city of Norak.

At this construction site, excavation work continues to prepare the main water intakes, access roads to them, clearing, leveling and strengthening the foothills up to the level of 1552 meters.

According to officials, tunneling work in the vertical shafts of permanent water intake gates of 1-6 units of the Rogun hydroelectric power station was completed in the amount of 19.3 thousand cubic meters.

At present, tunneling work has been completed in the vertical shaft of water intake gates of unit No. 1 in the amount of 1 thousand 858 cubic meters, in the vertical shaft of water intake gates of unit No. 2 - in the amount of 1 thousand 834 cubic meters, unit No. 3 - in the amount of 8 thousand 568 cubic meters , unit No. 4 - in the amount of 7 thousand 61 cubic meters.

In the vertical shaft of the water intake gate of unit No. 5, the tunneling work of the furnel has begun, and in unit No. 6, workers and specialists are preparing for laying the furnel.

Vertical shafts of water intake gates of units No. 1, 2 and 5, 6 will reach the mark from 1300 to 1178 meters, the height of each of which will be 122 meters.

Vertical shafts of water intake gates of units No. 3 and No. 4 will reach the mark of 1160 meters.

The builders completed tunneling work at the 3rd and 4th mines with a total volume of 15,629 cubic meters. According to the project, the height of these two shafts is 140 meters.

Tunneling, pouring of concrete mortars, laying of iron arches, drilling, grouting, testing and laying of concrete in the permanent water intake shafts of the power plant are carried out in accordance with the norms.

Vertical gate shafts of permanent water intakes of units No. 1-6 serve to adjust the gates of permanent water intakes of units at an altitude of 1300 meters above sea level.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the progress of construction work and the activities of workers and specialists, in the course of a conversation, instructed, first of all, to pay serious attention to the quality of construction work.

Experienced specialists and engineers of the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Repair and Mechanical Plant" of Norak use modern equipment and mechanisms for high-quality work.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, while getting familiar with the progress of construction work and the activities of workers and specialists in the construction of permanent water intake gates of the units of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant at an altitude of 1300 meters above sea level, highly appreciated the work done.

Domestic workers and specialists with creative determination and a high sense of patriotism, based on the instructions and guidance of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, work day and night at this construction site of the Rogun hydroelectric power station and make every effort for the sake of successful and high-quality work.