Familiarization with the progress of work on the construction and strengthening of the exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3) of the Rogun HPP at the control site of the transport road No. 5

TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - In continuation of the working trip to the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Rustami Emomali and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Qohir Rasulzoda got familiar from the control platform of the transport road No. 5 with the progress of work on the construction and strengthening of the exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3).

The exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3) is located at around 946-973 meters above sea level and has a breakwater shaft. The height of the exit from the tunnel is 26 meters. The work to strengthen the slopes of the mountain is carried out at a high quality by the contractor of the facility - "Vakhsh-Sokhtmon" Limited Liability Company on the basis of an approved project and plan.

It was emphasized that the exit slopes of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3) will be strengthened by installing anchors, pouring concrete and installing drainage pipes.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that according to the project, 657,900 cubic meters of earthworks and 142,400 cubic meters of concrete work have been completed to date. At the same time, based on the requirements and in compliance with building codes, 8 thousand 300 tons of reinforcement were used in the structure. According to the project, 5.3 million cubic meters of earthworks are planned at this construction site, of which 4 million 900 thousand cubic meters have already been implemented.

In accordance with the project, the total volume of concrete mortar pouring on the slopes of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3) is 309 thousand 900 square meters.

At this construction site, 265,200 square meters of concrete mortar have been poured by specialists and workers. For the stability of the mountain, on the basis of the project, 61 thousand 100 m of PNA anchors and 195 thousand 400 meters of AZhG anchors should be installed on this construction site. To date, 58 thousand 100 meters of PNA anchors and 173 thousand 700 meters of AZhG anchors have been installed.

Taking into account the stability of the exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3), according to the project, 91 thousand meters of drainage shafts will be built in this part of the power plant, of which 70 thousand 700 meters are currently built, which is 77 percent of the total work plan in this direction.

Based on the instructions and guidance of President Emomali Rahmon, the process of construction on the slopes of the exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3) continues at a fast pace by specialists with high professional experience.

In the course of familiarization with the progress of construction work at the exit of the construction tunnel of the third layer (ST-3), the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, instructed the engineering and technical staff to continue to pay special attention to the quality of construction work at all sections of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant.