Meeting with the "Webuild SpA" company CEO Pietro Salini

TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - Today, in the city of Rogun, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Chief Executive Officer of the "Webuild" company, Pietro Salini.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the "Webuild" company on the fulfillment of bilateral obligations for the construction of hydropower facilities at the Rogun hydroelectric power station were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the progress of construction work on the dam of the power plant that he examined and was briefed during his working trip, and stressed that all work must be completed in a timely manner and with high quality.

During the meeting, the management of the "Webuild" company informed the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, about the fulfillment of obligations and the progress of construction work.

Confidence was expressed that the contractor for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric dam, the "Webuild" company, is taking the necessary measures to implement the design plan for the construction of the facility.