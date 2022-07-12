Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,824 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the "Webuild SpA" company CEO Pietro Salini

TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - Today, in the city of Rogun, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Chief Executive Officer of the "Webuild" company, Pietro Salini.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the "Webuild" company on the fulfillment of bilateral obligations for the construction of hydropower facilities at the Rogun hydroelectric power station were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, spoke about the progress of construction work on the dam of the power plant that he examined and was briefed during his working trip, and stressed that all work must be completed in a timely manner and with high quality.

During the meeting, the management of the "Webuild" company informed the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, about the fulfillment of obligations and the progress of construction work.

Confidence was expressed that the contractor for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric dam, the "Webuild" company, is taking the necessary measures to implement the design plan for the construction of the facility.

You just read:

Meeting with the "Webuild SpA" company CEO Pietro Salini

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.