Meeting with the builders of the Rogun HPP

TAJIKISTAN, July 13 - On July 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his trip with the view of familiarization with the progress of construction work at the Rogun hydroelectric power station, met with the builders of this large hydropower facility of the country and activists of the city of Rogun.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, recalled the last meeting with the builders of the Rogun hydroelectric power station, which took place more than a year and a half ago, and noted with satisfaction that the work completed during this time, including at the facilities of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, especially on main water intake gates, access roads to them, strengthening of mountain slopes, exit from the construction tunnel of the 3rd and 4th layers, water and cement tunnels, transport tunnels connecting the mains with platinum, ventilation shaft and other structures are satisfactory, which testifies to the steadfastness and perseverance of each of the builders.

It was emphasized that more than 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity have been generated since the start of operation of the two units of the power plant until today.

According to the Leader of the Nation, the annual growth of the country's economy at a level of at least 7% leads to an increase in annual demand for electricity in the amount of two to two and a half percent. During the years of Independence, the country's population increased from 5.5 million people to 10 million people, that is, almost doubled, and raising the level and improving the quality of life of the people increasingly multiplies the demand for electricity.

As the Head of State Emomali Rahmon noted, since the beginning of this year, the country's industrialization plans for five years have begun, and in order to achieve this national goal, it is mandatory to provide full power supply to industries, especially mining, metallurgical, chemical and light industries.

In this regard, the President of Tajikistan recognized the need to speed up the progress of work at the facilities of the Rogun hydroelectric power station and complete the stages of raising the level of the dam and commissioning the next units before the deadline.

During his speech, the Leader of the Nation emphasized that more than 31 billion somoni were allocated from the state budget and other sources for the reconstruction, construction and installation of the Rogun HPP in 2008-2021, and in 2022, 2.6 billion somoni will be allocated from the state budget to continue the construction of power plant.

It was noted that 10,517 workers and engineering staff are currently working on construction, including 332 foreign specialists, 97 percent of which are domestic workers and specialists, the number of machines and mechanisms used in construction is 3,219 units.

Regarding the resettlement of the population from the flood zone of the Rogun HPP, in the first and second stages, a total of 2,726 families were resettled with a population of 12,540 people, and now they live in new permanent homes and are provided with land plots.

In particular, over the past 10 years, that is, from 2011 to 2021, 9 schools for more than 7,000 seats, 7 medical centers with 175 beds, 38 kilometers of drinking water supply lines, 103 kilometers of power transmission lines, 109 kilometers of sidewalks, a park of culture and recreation, a stadium with 5,000 seats and other facilities totaling 718 million somoni were built and commissioned.

Regarding the instructions of the President of the country in the field of construction and modernization of other necessary infrastructure, primarily roads, it was reported that in 2021, the construction of the Rogun-Obigarm-Nurobod highway project began in the amount of $383 million, i.e. almost 4 billion somoni, and its implementation will be completed in three stages to the water level in the station's reservoir.

As part of the first stage, by March 2024, it is planned to build more than 30 kilometers of the Obigarm-Tagikamar highway in the amount of $151 million.