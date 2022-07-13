Appointments in the judiciary

TAJIKISTAN, July 13 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - \Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation for a conversation the personnel appointed to the positions of judges of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Economic Court.

In accordance with paragraph 8 of Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan, proposals were submitted by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon to the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, to recall Kalandarzod Mavlud Sattori from the post of Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan in connection with the transfer to another job, to recall the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan Komili Faizali, on the election of

Mirzozoda Rustam Pirahmad as Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Komili Faizali as First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Khairiddinzoda Azizbek for the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Odinazoda Jonfido Khalil as a judge of the Supreme Economic Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Bekzoda Abdurahim Abdullo as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Ghulomzoda Inoyatullo Sharifjon as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Yoqubzoda Abdurahmon Kholdor as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Ibrohimzoda Shamsiddin Saymudin as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Mahmadzoda Khurshed Bobokhon as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Solehzoda Zarina Tagoynazar as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Usmonzoda Tojiddin as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Khafizzoda Temur Jamshed as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan,

Kholiqmurodzoda Daler Abdughaffor as a judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Tajikistan.