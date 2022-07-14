Submit Release
Vertexcom Assists ADVANTICS Update CCS Software ISO15118-20

Enhance Bidirectional Power Transfer between EV and EVSE

ZHUBEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies HomePlug® GreenPHY chip complies with CCS electric vehicle charging system communication protocol, ISO 15118-3. Recently, there is the newest development, Vertexcom’s partner, ADVANTICS, announces that they offer pre-release updates for CCS ISO 15118-20, including bidirectional support for both electric vehicles and station charge controllers.

ISO 15118-20 is a Vehicle-to-Grid(V2G) communication interface, which is designed to support the electricity power transfer between an electric vehicle (EV) and an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and also defines the communication messages and sequence requirements for bidirectional power transfer. The purpose of ISO 15118-20 is to detail the communication between an EV communication controller (EVCC) and a supply equipment communication controller (SECC).

A new feature of ISO 15118-20 is Bidirectional Power Transfer (BPT, aka. V2G). The idea behind V2G is that when green renewable energy is available, EVs can be charged, such as through solar panels on the roof. When connected to a charging station, EVs can provide some power to the grid through their battery when needed. Electric vehicles can be integrated into smart home energy management systems according to ISO 15118-20.

Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom states that ADVANTICS uses Vertexcom GreenPHY chip in both EVCC(MSE1022+MSEX25-i) and SECC(MSE1021+MSEX24-i). Vertexcom EVCC and SECC solutions have been qualified for AEC-Q100 grade 2 test and passed the test in various locations and are verified in the field by ODM/OEM manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

ADVANTICS, specializing in electric power conversion and EV charging applications, already has a functioning implementation of the ISO 15118-20 standard. The updated CCS software enables DC charging and discharging of electric vehicles. The software was successfully tested against several other participants at the CharIN Testival EUROPE taking place in Poland between June 29th and July 1st, 2022.

ADVANTICS CEO Michal Elias says, “Unlike with earlier CCS V2G specifications requiring noncompliant hacks, this new ISO 15118-20 provides a standardized charging mode for bidirectional power transfers between an electric vehicle and a station. This is a pure software update, which doesn't require any hardware changes, and is available free of charge for existing customers.”

Vertexcom Technologies is a Regular Member of CharIN, has more than ten years of R&D and application experience in Homeplug GreenPHY products, and is willing to contribute to the development of electric vehicle charging systems. Vertexcom solution meets the requirements of high throughput and low latency and is suitable for the high-speed PLC market, including automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

