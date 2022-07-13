Utility Companies Nationwide Use VDI Driving Simulators to Reduce Crash Rates & Mitigate Risk
Advanced Driver Safety™ Training Reduces Distracted Driving by Combining Technology with First-Hand Experience in a Safe and Controlled Environment
Driver distraction is at an all-time high in utility vehicles. VDI’s simulator throws a lot of curves and distractions at the driver and reinforces the need to stay alert.”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that utility companies are using VDI’s innovative Advanced Driver Safety (ADS) training to lower accident rates and reduce distracted driving.
— Mike Bergeaux, Director of Loss Control
ADS is a fleet-centric simulation-based driver training curriculum with 15 lessons designed to challenge experienced fleet drivers by providing hands-on learning without the associated risks. The virtual environments were purpose-developed making it possible to practice many hazardous maneuvers in a safe, controlled and short training session. Recent product feature enhancements include the addition of ADS on VDI’s GSA contract (number GS-02F-0122W) as well as an additional trailer lesson. The new fifteenth lesson provides a step-by-step procedure for safely backing up to and hooking/unhooking a trailer (using a spotter), and instruction on towing and parking the trailer once connected.
Numerous utility companies such as PG&E, Entergy, Microwave Transmissions Systems, and Tennessee Valley Authority now use ADS to train their employees. Tennessee Valley Authority recently purchased four full cab driving simulators with 49” curved screens (LX49). The Coal Combustion Products & Equipment Support Services division will be installing three LX49s at their maintenance sites in Hartsville TN, Spring City TN, and Muscle Shoals, AL. A fourth LX49 will be installed in a trailer that will travel to remote sites to provide training.
Unique to the utility industry, employees must perform their jobs while working from their vehicles and often in extreme weather conditions. Not only do they often spend 3-5 hours a day behind the wheel, but also have numerous in-vehicle distractions including two-way radios, laptop computers and cell phones. Safety-focused organizations recognize that the more these employees drive, the higher the need to implement a proven risk mitigation program.
“Driver distraction is at an all-time high in utility vehicles,” said Mike Bergeaux, director of loss control at the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives. “VDI’s simulator throws a lot of curves and distractions at the driver and reinforces the need to stay alert.”
“There is compelling evidence that simulators today can transfer knowledge in a shorter period of time using technology to reinforce teachable moments with experienced fleet drivers,” said Andre Luongo, general manager of VDI. “We are dedicated to continuously enhancing our product portfolio ensuring driver training programs that are technologically advanced, interactive and highly engaging.”
