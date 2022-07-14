Mountain Ridge Capital selects Solifi ABL to accelerate growth

Fast implementation, industry expertise, flexible and strong SaaS technology, and ability to scale with start-up ABL lender among key decision drivers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Mountain Ridge Capital (MRC) selected and recently deployed Solifi’s asset-based lending (ABL) software solution. A start-up ABL independent with seasoned finance executives and rapid growth projections, MRC is partnering with Solifi because of its technology platform, industry knowledge, fast implementation, and the ability to scale in line with their growth targets.

“While establishing MRC, it was paramount to select a platform that is a known staple within the secured finance industry, a product with proven delivery for execution, and an enhanced lender and borrower experience,” says Tree Buckingham, executive vice president, MRC Operations. “It was equally important that MRC partner with a vendor committed to drive our purpose as we grow. We wanted a cloud-based ABL product that equaled in strength to the arsenal of talent gathered here at MRC. Solifi’s ABL product and its team will serve to accelerate our impact within the specialty lending space.”

MRC focuses on originating, underwriting, and managing asset-based commercial loans from $5 million to $30 million in commitment size. The start-up ABL lender offers asset-based revolver and term loans to lower middle-market businesses and uses an industry-agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral. MRC provides lending to privately held, family-owned, and private equity-backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions, and changes in ownership or control.

“We’re excited to support MRC’s new venture and vision in providing flexible and alternative lending solutions that differentiate themselves in the ABL market,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions built on our open finance platform offer the features and functionality MRC requires to accelerate growth as a start-up as well as innovative technology to scale with them as they grow.”

Learn more about how Solifi’s SaaS-based solutions and open finance platform enable customers of any size and digital maturity – from start-ups to global secured finance enterprises – to transform operations, launch new products, expand into new markets, integrate portfolios, leverage emerging technology, and futureproof businesses for decades.

About Mountain Ridge Capital

Mountain Ridge Capital (MRC), a start-up ABL firm located in Plano, Texas, provides highly customized asset-based revolver and term loans to lower middle-market businesses and utilizes an industry-agnostic approach to consider advancing against all types of collateral. MRC targets lending to privately held family-owned and private equity-backed businesses requiring liquidity to support business transitions, including turnarounds, restructuring, acquisitions, and changes in ownership or control. The MRC platform was created in response to the United States’ growing demand for non-bank debt financing, which can be secured without slow and cumbersome regulatory committees, extended due-diligence cycles, or lengthy legal processes. MRC offers borrowers quick turnaround times and has a team of experts that understands all types of collateral, not just traditional A/R and inventory, which results in higher advance rates and more overall liquidity as compared to many traditional bank products.

The MRC team consists of seasoned finance executives brought together to support the launch of this new venture. Led by Craig Winslow as president and chief credit officer. Operations is further supported by the expertise of Chris DiFabio in his role as a sr. operations and credit analyst.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

