DJ Cole Cherry is Performing LIVE at HiTech Moda's "Orlando Swim Week," Second Season
Life is not a problem to be solved, but a reality to be experienced.”PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry is Performing LIVE at HiTech Moda's "Orlando Swim Week," Second Season. Cole will be singing his New Hit single " Back Of Your Mind" and a few other of his awesome songs. Cole will be singing after the closing Ceremony of "International Mermaid Faith Lynn" and Triton, then he will be performing again at 10:00 pm at the Red Carpet Event. Cole will also be signing autographs and be available for photos. You don't want to miss this Event!
— Soren Kierkegaard
Event is located at:
The Hilton Orlando Buena Vista
1900 E. Buena Vista Drive
Orlando, Florida
407-827-3804
Tickets for this event can be purchased at "EventBrite" with this link at a Discount price :
Besides getting ready for Orlando Swim Week, DJ Cole Cherry has been very busy finishing his Music Video for his Hit single "Back Of Your Mind, that was on the DRT charts for over 16 weeks. The music video will be released soon! Cole hopes everyone will enjoy it because of the time, effort and feelings he put into making it so special. Cole has also been in Miami Recording his music at Cool & Dre's Recording Studio, where many amazing Masterpieces were created. Follow Cole's Social media platforms and keep up with his happenings and behind the scenes. What a Journey this will be....
