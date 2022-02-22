DJ Cole Cherry Moves up on The DRT Global Top 200 Chart and The Independent Artist DRT Chart Again
DJ Cole Cherry moves up on the DRT Global Top 200 chart to 114 and the DRT Global Top 150 Independent artist to spot 45!
How long should you try? Till you succeed!!!”PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry moves up on the DRT Global Top 200 Airplay chart to 114 and the Global Top 150 Independent Artist Chart to spot 45! Cole is so excited his music is finally being heard by so many. Cole is working hard on his social media so everyone who listens to his music knows who the real DJ Cole Cherry really is and where the inspiration for his songs come from. Cole really wants his music to connect with everyone, for his songs come from experiences he has endured. He is hoping his music will touch others who may be going through similar situations and help them in some way. His music is all about Love and the pain he went through, for you can't love someone without some pain.
Cole is working on his music video for his Single "The Back of Your Mind", photoshoots, DJ gigs and also modeling on the side. There is nothing Cole can't do if he sets his mind to it. Can't wait to see what each week will bring.
