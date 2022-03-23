DJ Cole Cherry Stays on "The Global DRT Charts" for 10 Weeks! Hitting Both Global Top 200 and Top 150 Independent Charts
Millionaire Mindset. Accept that your own life choices led to who you are today. If you can accept this then you can learn to change your mindset and habits to match those of Today's Millionaires.”PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry Stays on "The Global DRT Charts" for 10 Weeks ! Hitting Both The Global Top 200 and The Top 150 Independent Charts. As always, Cole has been working hard on creating new beats and writing music, it's the way Cole likes to start each and everyday. Cole is very excited about the making of his new music video "The Back of Your Mind," they will start filming in the beginning of May.
Lots of planning, hard work, and feelings will be going into this video, to make it as special as the song. It will have an old school vibe to it, but also some darkness, for you can't have light without the pain. Just like Cole's songs, they all come from his heart and so will his videos, keep an eye out for his Music Video release date.
Cole is also busy working out at the gym, doing photo shoots and keeping up on his social media. DJ Cole Cherry is also available for hire for DJ gigs, so keep him in mind for your next Event or Party, Cole will make sure everyone is dancing and having a great time! Cole is also venturing out into the modeling industry, you never know where you may see him next. Stay tuned....
