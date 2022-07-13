Fiona Robert Best Actress at NYC Independent Film Festival
Award winning role in self-directed 'The Country Club'NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiona Robert won the award for Best Actress at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York, for her role in The Country Club, which she wrote and produced together with her sister Sophia, and directed alone.
Robert in her own words: ,,What does the American Dream look like for my generation? In 2016, as I prepared to graduate NYU, many of my talented peers were graduating with unbearable amounts of student debt. Living in New York, I was shocked by amount of wealth and class divisions on the East Coast more prominent than in the Midwest. This dichotomy was the inspiration for The Country Club, a satirical exploration of class, the cost of higher education and the struggles Americans face today to achieve upward mobility."
The comedy is about two resourceful teenage girls who hatch a plan to win the prize money of a junior golf tournament at a prestigious Hamptons country club. But once they encounter the quirky, wealthy patrons at the club, they are thrust on an adventure of mistaken identity, love and finding friendship in the most unlikely of people. James Urbaniak (Legally Blonde 2) and Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap) also star in this wacky coming of age comedy.
Fiona Robert says she was influenced by the Italian theatrical tradition of Commedia dell’arte, with its stock characters whose distinct temperaments lend themselves to standard funny interactions: like the the hopeless lovers, the prideful head of the household and the mischievous servant. The time-tested pillars of Commedia, concerned with social hierarchy, lent themselves perfectly to magnifying dynamics between characters of different status at a country club.
The jury of the NYC Independent Film Festival praised the acting in the film. ,,Some very good performances makes you overlook the few script inconsistencies that are in the film," can be read in the jury report.
The next edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival will be held from June 11 to 18, 2023. Of course at the Producer's Club, West 44th St and 9th Ave in New York.
