‘The HighWire With Del Bigtree’ To Stream Live from Freedom Fest in Las Vegas Thursday

Emmy-winning producer Del Bigtree is Founder of ICAN and host of "The HighWire With Del Bigtree"

"The HighWire With Del Bigtree" Streams Every Thursday at 11am PST

Episode will feature top critics of the pandemic response in front of live audience.

Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Cory and Dr. Richard Urso will all be guests on Thursday’s show -- with other possible surprises! ”
— Del Bigtree
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internet’s biggest breakout investigative health and science news program, “The HighWire With Del Bigtree,” will stream live in front of an audience this Thursday at 2pm EST from Freedom Fest, the annual Libertarian conference at the Mirage Hoel in Las Vegas.

This week’s episode of “The HighWire” will feature host Del Bigtree interviewing several of the most influential and best-known doctors challenging the Federal and World Health Organization narratives about the Covid-19 virus and its variants, as well as the controversial mRNA vaccines and their effectiveness and side effects.  

Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Pierre Cory and Dr. Richard Urso are all expected guests for Thursday’s show, with other possible surprises.  The three doctors will later that afternoon appear with Del Bigtree for the Main Stage panel “The Long Haul: Ongoing Effects From the Medical Response to Covid-19.” 

“The HighWire With Del Bigtree” has seen explosive growth in the past two years during the pandemic, lockdown and vaccine rollout, as Americans look to alternative, independent sources for trustworthy news. It currently averages between 4-5 million unique viewers weekly, and has reached as many as 7 million viewers for recent episodes. "The HighWire With Del Bigtree" streams weekly at 11am PST/2pm EST at thehighwire.com

TOM SIEBERT
Informed Consent Action Network
+1 512-677-6726
