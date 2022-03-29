ICAN Uncovers Merck Study Showing Simultaneous Chickenpox & MMR Vaccination Increases Adverse Events In Children

Summary table of adverse events among children receiving both VARIVAX and M-M-R II, compared to those receiving VARIVAX alone Emmy-winning producer Del Bigtree is Founder of ICAN and host of "The HighWire With Del Bigtree" The Informed Consent Action Network Seeks to Eliminate Man-Made Diseases

FDA and pharmaceutical corporation Merck were aware of these harms to children, yet failed to warn pediatricians and parents about the risks.

This is not the first time FDA has been caught hiding vaccines’ damage to America’s children from the nation’s parents,” — Del Bigtree