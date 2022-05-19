Submit Release
ICAN Founder & The HighWire Investigative Reporter Del Bigtree To Host Better Way Conference in U.K., May 20-22

Emmy-winning producer Del Bigtree is Founder of ICAN and host of "The HighWire With Del Bigtree"

"The HighWire With Del Bigtree" Streams Every Thursday at 11am PST

The Informed Consent Action Network Seeks to Eliminate Man-Made Diseases

Del Bigtree will be lead moderator at the Bath, England, health and wellness Better Way Conference

It’s an honor to be part of this ambitious and important event in Bath, which has such a strong historical reputation as a place for healing.”
— Del Bigtree
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Del Bigtree, founder of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) and face of “The HighWire With Del Bigtree” will be primary host of The Better Way Conference this weekend, May 20-22, in Bath, England.

The Better Way Conference is “a solutions-focused gathering brings together many global leaders for health from around the world for three days of education, exploration, creation and collaboration, toward a healthy new paradigm rooted in freedom, empowerment, education, and integrity.”

The Better Way Conference roster of speakers and guests collects some of the most high-profile doctors, scientists and influencers who have questioned and challenged the global lockdown and vaccination push of the past two years: Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Geert Vanden Bossche, Robert Kennedy, Jr., and more than sixty others.

“It’s an honor to be part of this ambitious and important event in Bath, which has such a strong historical reputation as a place for healing through its thermal hot springs and progressive leadership,” Bigtree says. “The intellectual passion at The Better Way Conference will be off the charts."

Del Bigtree is the Emmy-award winning producer who currently hosts the weekly independent investigative news program “The HighWire With Del Bigtree,” which streams live every Thursday at 2pm EST at thehighwire.com.

TOM SIEBERT
Informed Consent Action Network
+1 512-677-6726
email us here

