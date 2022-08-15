Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Oklahoma to Call Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Top Compensation Result-It Might be Millions of Dollars

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran has mesothelioma, please zero in on the best compensation and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000." ” — Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA , USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one Navy Veteran husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma at Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City or anywhere else in Oklahoma-please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran who has developed mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars.

"A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oklahoma was probably exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing a repair-retrofit. The typical Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was probably assigned to a navy base in Virginia, California, Washington, Hawaii, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina. or Florida.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma, please zero in on the best possible compensation and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com



A Sample of Danziger & De Llano, LLP Mesothelioma Compensation Results Note: These are actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

The Oklahoma Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services are available to a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Oklahoma including communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, Broken Arrow, Lawton, Moore, Midwest City, Enid, Edmund, Moore, or Stillwater.

For the best possible treatment options in Oklahoma, we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Stephenson Cancer Center-Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Oregon, Louisiana, and Washington.

High risk occupations for asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include US Navy Veterans, Fort Sill Army Base in Lawton, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, and the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot in McAlester, oil-gas production workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, oil refinery workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, machinists, millwrights, mechanics, auto brake technicians, construction workers. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma