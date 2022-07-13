Verito Technologies Becomes a Proud Sponsor of NAEA 2022 Tax Summit

Verito Technologies, a leading tax software hosting provider, announced that the firm will be sponsoring NAEA 2022 Tax Summit.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading tax software hosting provider, announced that the firm will be sponsoring NAEA 2022 Tax Summit. The event sponsorships have been planned to celebrate 50 years of the enrolled agent community and spread the word about the importance of cloud computing amongst the NAEA members, enrolled agents, and clients. They can also benefit from utilizing the best-in-class cloud solutions to enhance their business productivity further.

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is a leading community of tax professionals - both beginners and veterans- founded in 1972 in Hawthorne, California. They have the necessary tools and connections to help tax pros succeed professionally. Currently, the Association has over 10,000 members in more than 30 states.

While the NAEA members already receive the best in tax education and networking, this sponsorship opportunity has given Verito Technologies to benefit them more with their cloud solutions. Amidst the rising competition and round-the-clock service delivery, it has become crucial for Enrolled Agents to keep their clients’ data safe but easily accessible. This is possible using Verito’s cloud hosting, which enables professionals to enjoy safe and secure remote access to their preferred tax software.

Being a reputable name in the cloud hosting industry, Verito Inc. offers cloud solutions for Drake, Lacerte, ProSystem fx, ProSeries, TaxWise, TaxAct, and UltraTax CS software. To learn more about the list of exhibitors and sponsors, click here.

Regarding the tax summit, the pricing, schedule, and speakers have already been announced for the three-day summit starting from July 24th, 2022. Registration for the event is open at this time.

Talking about the opportunity of sponsoring the NAEA Tax Summit 2022, here’s what Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies, said:

“The day-to-day lives of tax professionals involve a series of tax preparation tasks, which often takes significant time and effort. Through our collaboration with NAEA to sponsor Tax Summit 2022, we aim to spread awareness about the utility of the cloud solutions we offer in simplifying the challenges tax professionals face, some of which are lack of remote software accessibility and data security concerns.”

About Verito Inc.

Verito Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of tax software hosting solutions. Our services are often regarded as the best solution for the security of tax data. To learn more, visit www.verito.com.