Weiner & Paras Announce OpEdNews Articles Featured: Catholic Pelosi Religion Abuse, Great Britain Hong Kong Silence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Former White House Spokesman Robert Weiner and Policy Analyst Abby Paras just had two op-eds featured in OpEdNews. In the first article they argue that the Catholic Church’s abuse of Nancy Pelosi through Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone’s refusal to give her Communion due to her pro-choice sentiments and policies, should be condemned. Furthermore, the Church should focus on rectifying the various sexual abuse scandals, not pro-choice politicians.
They state that the “Catholic Church Abuse of Pelosi's Religion Should be Condemned. Priests in the Catholic Church are not allowed to marry or have children, yet choose to speak on the issue of abortion, and directly targeted Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi is not only Catholic but also a mother and a grandmother, and an outspoken proponent of abortion rights. She is the latest among many Catholic politicians to be banned by a local clergy member from receiving Holy Communion for their pro-choice stances. Though she is not the first and will likely not be the last politician to receive this treatment from the Church, Pelosi made sure to point out the hypocrisy of San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone, saying that she is 'opposed to' the death penalty, and 'so is the church, but they take no actions against people who may not share their view.' That is only the tip of the iceberg.”
They argue “Pelosi was entirely right in pointing out the hypocrisy regarding the death penalty but should have taken it a step further and brought up the fact that several other Catholic politicians, like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, are anti-abortion but support the death penalty, and have not been subject to the same treatment by the Church. The Catholic Church opposes both abortion and the death penalty but clearly prioritizes one issue over the other. Additionally, Julie Moos, Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, pointed out at an NPC forum June 24 on titled 'Covering Faith: How Journalists Can Build Trust,' that 69% of Americans identify as Christian, and 22% of those say they are Catholic. The Catholic Church's influence over United States politics is significant.”
They continue “Furthermore, Pelosi could have highlighted the sexual abuse of children and the subsequent coverups. The Catholic Church has had a long history of sexual abuse and covering it up, particularly those of young, male members of the Church. This has been an ongoing crisis, not just in the United States, but all around the world, including Vatican City. Due to the statute of limitations, most of these cases are wiped out of the justice system, as well as from the Church, including that by top cardinals in the Vatican. He also encouraged churches to declare bankruptcy to avoid being sued, which would in turn protect priests who abused children. Archbishop Cordileone actively refused to release the names of clergy members who were accused of sexual abuse in his diocese and has previously claimed that the Catholic Church in the US is 'oppressed'. However, when it comes to the issue of abortion, he has no trouble speaking out and criticizing Pelosi and other politicians.”
Link to full article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Catholic-Church-Abuse-of-P-by-Robert-Weiner-Catholic_Catholicism_Pelosi-Nancy_Religion-220708-87.html
In the second article published by Weiner and Paras, they argue that Great Britain, who handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997, should speak up and act up as human rights violations in Hong Kong continue. The mainland of China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong and will continue to do so if the UK does not take action.
They establish “25th Anniversary of Britain's Silence as Prime Reason for Hong Kong Repressions. From the creation of the Independence Treaty and since, the UK ceded to the communist takeover, did nothing when it could have and still can. Great Britain has been silent about its role in the suppression of Hong Kong by inaction despite its original agreement to assure freedoms from the creation of the independence treaty and since the UK ceded to the Communist takeover, and did nothing when it could have and still can. Hong Kong's freedom of speech and of the press is rapidly waning as mainland China asserts more and more control. The proposed extradition bill that led to the 2019 protests in Hong Kong is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the oppressive policies the Communist Party of China (CCP) has implemented. In June 2020, Beijing passed a national security law on Hong Kong that allowed mainland security agencies to establish a presence there. The law led to mass arrests of pro-democracy activists by the CCP.”
They assert “In June of 2021, the newsroom of one of the most prominent pro-democracy newspapers, the Apple Daily, was raided and editors were arrested and journalists were threatened into silence.”
They suggest “Great Britain must speak up and act to prevent further suppression of free speech in Hong Kong.”
They affirm “Ever since Great Britain's handover of Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997, Hong Kong has lost more and more freedom to mainland China. Though many of these problems stem directly from the Chinese government's laws aimed at furthering their control over Hong Kong, Great Britain should not be excused from responsibility.”
They state “Great Britain originally acquired Hong Kong in its entirety in 1898. Hong Kong then developed as a western colony until the 1970s when the CCP began to discuss Hong Kong's sovereignty. After years of negotiations, the CCP and Great Britain reached an agreement and signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration.”
They express “Although the treaty states "the current social and economic systems in Hong Kong will remain unchanged, and so will the lifestyle," Britain failed to negotiate any safeguards or assurances. That was a huge mistake. It is clear that mainland China is disregarding the "unchanged" provisions and has been and is moving in to claim Hong Kong as its own. The British government has done nothing to ensure China will follow the treaty.”
Link to full published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/25th-Anniversary-of-Britai-by-Robert-Weiner-China_Freedom_Hong-Kong_Independence-220707-597.html
