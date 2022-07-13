Georgetown TX Rotary Field of Honor® Now Accepting Beneficiary Applications until July 29, 2022
Financial Benefits Available to Qualified Organizations Serving Military Personnel and First Responders
Supporting our veterans, first responders, and active duty personnel is an honor for the Rotary Club of Georgetown, and we love sharing with our fellow community organizations in Central Texas.”GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Profit organizations serving first responders, active-duty military personnel, veterans, law enforcement members and their families are encouraged to complete a request for consideration to be named a Beneficiary of the 2022 Field of Honor®. In 2021 the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX selected Major Beneficiaries including The Birdwell Foundation, Chris Kelly Foundation, Dilworth Chapter of the MOWW, and Heroes Night Out. Beneficiaries share in the proceeds from the sale of flags named in honor of a fallen hero, loved one, or service provider. A Beneficiary recipient must wait one year before they may reapply. Example: Beneficiaries that received an award from the 2021 Field of Honor® cannot receive a Beneficiary award from the 2022 event.
— Cat Phelps, Club President
Georgetown TX Rotary Field of Honor® is only accepting online applications, which may be accessed by going directly to the Club's website. For consideration, organizations must be a 501(c)3 in good standing and submit their completed Form 990 along with their application. Those not required to file a 990 should provide their 501(c)3 approval letter and a letter of explanation as to why their 990 filing is not required.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 29th at 5pm. Requests without complete documentation will not be considered. Qualified applicants will be contacted for a short interview by members of the committee in mid-August. Further updates will be posted on the Club's Facebook page.
The Sixth Annual Georgetown TX Field of Honor®, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX is scheduled for November 5th-12th 2022 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX and funds from flag sales will be distributed to Beneficiaries during the first quarter of 2023.
