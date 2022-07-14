NetCentrics Wins Three National Awards Showcasing Vibrant Workplace Culture
Cybersecurity Company Wins “Best CEO for Women”, “Best CEO for Diversity”, and “Best Career Growth” Awards from Comparably
Teammates benefit from continuing education and certification opportunities, formal and informal mentorship, and a speaker series focused on expanding our horizons as a team and as individuals.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications solutions and services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced that it won three national awards from workplace sentiment site Comparably: “Best CEO for Women”, “Best CEO for Diversity” and “Best Career Growth”.
— Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics' CEO
The awards are based on verified, anonymous employee reviews across 70,000 companies and over 15 million ratings. Ratings for these awards were gathered over a 12-month period (June 24, 2021 through June 24, 2022). Company scores are evaluated compared to companies of similar sizes across the country.
NetCentrics’ CEO Kenny Cushing won two awards based on responses from women and people of color when asked their views of Cushing’s role in their professional development and advancement. His scores rank #75 (Best CEO for Women) and #38 (Best CEO for Diversity) respectively.
Respondents were asked to rate a spectrum of Cushing’s leadership capabilities in comparison to previous workplaces. Cushing’s scores place him in the top 5% of CEOs and placed NetCentrics in the top 100 companies on the Comparably website.
NetCentrics employees also gave the company strong praise for the resources, opportunities, and support necessary for career development. The scoring ranks NetCentrics number 53, handing the company its third award compared to national peers, “Best Career Growth”.
“I thank my teammates for their feedback, and the resulting awards from Comparably,” says Mr. Cushing. “I am pleased that we are recognized for our efforts to source, nurture, and develop talent. We offer several pathways for advancement and it remains a top priority. Teammates benefit from continuing education and certification opportunities, formal and informal mentorship, and a speaker series focused on expanding our horizons as a team and as individuals.”
He continues: “Among the most visible career advancement benefits are the dedicated hours each week, company-wide, that we call ‘Think Thursday’. This time is reserved for the self-directed study and reflection necessary for career growth. We invite interested parties to review our open positions.”
Comparably’s 5th Annual awards represent the top-ranked CEOs and companies, based on sentiment ratings from employees on Comparably.com in the previous 12 months (June 24, 2021-June 24, 2022). The list is segmented by Top 100 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 100 CEOs of Small/Mid-size businesses (500 or less employees).
Employee participation was not required and there were no incentives associated with participation.
A list of awards in which NetCentrics, and NetCentrics CEO Kenny Cushing are honored can be found at the following links: “Best CEO for Women” <https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/best-ceo-for-women-2022-small>; ; “Best CEO for Diversity” <https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/best-ceo-for-diversity-2022-small>; ; and “Best Career Growth” <https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/best-professional-development-2022-small>.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community.
Wraith™, NetCentrics’ flagship SaaS product, is a single cybersecurity solution for on-prem, off-prem, and hybrid environments.
The company hires technical experts with security clearances in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
ABOUT COMPARABLY
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work, Best CEOs, and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com.
Katie McCaskey
NetCentrics
+1 703-714-7345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other