Next Day Access Partners with Smart Alert Tech, a Smart Monitoring System
Next Day Access Announces its Partnership with Smart Alert Tech, a New Smart Monitoring System.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of accessibility and mobility solutions for residences and commercial businesses, announces its partnership with Smart Alert Tech, a new and subscription-free monitoring system.
The partnership allows Next Day Access franchises to offer customers a simple and unobtrusive way to monitor a loved one’s daily life and only be alerted to interruptions in their routine. The monitoring system works by downloading the app, pairing the plug or sensor, and setting up the alarm. Customers receive a push notification if there’s a change in the loved one’s pattern.
“We are excited and proud to partner with Next Day Access,” said Andrew Witherspoon, Co-Owner of Smart Alert Tech. “Our products help people stay in their homes and live independently while empowering family members and care-workers to keep check of their loved ones without costly monitoring fees. Instead of being inundated with constant alerts and notifications, our Smart Monitoring System will only alert potential problems and breaks in daily routines.”
“Many of our customers are caretakers whose concerns are their parents living alone and not being able to monitor them," said Dave Clark, President of Next Day Access. "With Smart Alert Tech, customers can unobtrusively monitor their loved ones so they can safely and independently age in place.”
About Smart Alert Tech
Smart Alert Tech provides innovative technology to give peace of mind to families everywhere. With the new Smart Monitoring System, only receive notifications when there is cause for concern. No hidden fees, no contracts - just a simple, straightforward way to keep check of those you care for most. Find out more at www.smartalerttech.com.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
Kaylee Buscher
Next Day Access
+1 901-664-1062
kbuscher@nextdayaccess.com