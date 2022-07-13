MediaU Aims To Nurture The Next Generation of Content Producers and Filmmakers
MediaU brings together entertainment industry and higher education experts to curate a unique EdTech experience.LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by former Disney and National Geographic executive Adam Leipzig, MediaU is a unique new platform focused on training a new generation of skilled content creators and media producers. While the EdTech industry is on the cusp of a major breakthrough, MediaU is launching comprehensive and immersive online courses that offer job-centered professional training in various content production, media and entertainment fields. In the past decade, the production of online content has exploded, and the need for new and exciting content grows even bigger every day.
However, there is a lack of institutes focused on skill-building and professional training in this arena. The EdTech market is currently worth USD $244 Billion, and it is projected to grow as big as USD $605 Billion by 2027. The ever-growing need for content and the surge of people looking to pursue media professions, paired with the EdTech market projection, positions MediaU at the helm of exponential growth as a premier EdTech institute offering career-based content production and media marketing training.
Adam Leipzig is known for his multifaceted media career and his association with some of the most thoughtful films and documentaries in modern media. He made an official statement for the press to discuss his vision behind MediaU "MediaU is a highly unique venture because it takes the knowledge and expertise from leading names in the media industry, and makes it accessible to the public in a very comprehensive and result-oriented format. Our mission is to imbue the new wave of content producers and filmmakers with the right skills to excel professionally and create a truly remarkable career for themselves. Be it the intricacies of linear media, the flash and glam of Hollywood or the fast-paced viral nature of social media content, MediaU brings together a diverse and highly experienced team of advisors to offer an educational experience unlike any other. Under the tutelage of these coveted experts, students are bound to grow, excel and unlock their true potential."
The ever-growing roster of experts at MediaU includes high profile professionals from the media industry and the higher education arena. Some of the most recent names to join to advisory board at MediaU include Oscar winner Terry George, renowned writer/producer Tamika Lamison, actor/producer Harry Lennix known for his work in popular films such as The Blacklist and Zack Snyder's Justice League, former President of Television at Berlanti Productions David Madden and Stephen Tao, who is the VP of Current Programming at The CW Network.
Other distinguished names in the MediaU executive team include Emmy-winning documentary producer and prior CEO of eight universities, Dr. Bernard Luskin, and former marketing executive at New Line Cinema and Relativity Media Russell Schwartz.
All these people offer combined expertise that has been gathered over multiple decades. Together, they imbue MediaU courses with the industry insight and the fundamental knowledge that sets students up for scalable and sustainable success.
Offering several proprietary courses, the currently featured course at MediaU is titled 'The Marketing & Distribution Roadmap For Independent Filmmakers'. Taught by Hollywood marketing executives, the course helps students understand how targeted marketing can be the determining factor between the success or failure of a film. Be it films, documentaries, short-form videos or any other type of film, students are given the right tools and techniques to succeed and have their work seen by a large audience.
'On The Verge with Fernando Ferro’ is another program offered by MediaU. It focuses on mentoring the students, while giving them the career coaching needed to steer their professional journey in the right direction. The experts offer synergistic online sessions where students can interact with them and receive individualized advice that will help them overcome their unique barriers and challenges effectively. While the sharing of knowledge at MediaU is very transparent and open, the courses are designed to provide direct industry access that previously may have been unavailable to media students.
With more than 70% of American colleges geared to launch online undergraduate degree programs in the next 3 years, MediaU is already ahead of the curve and offers experiential learning that jumpstarts students' careers and catapults them into new arenas with exciting opportunities. Being online makes MediaU courses globally accessible, which is why they have been designed to offer training and expertise that is globally-applicable and will help people accelerate their media careers, no matter what their geographical location is.
The courses offered by MediaU can also serve as a beneficial resource for higher education organizations that want to incorporate media studies into their institution's curriculum. According to MediaU founder and CEO Adam Leipzig, it is often very difficult for educational institutions to start a media program because the textbook knowledge out there is very dated, and creating a curriculum that is current and relevant can be tricky. Furthermore, finding the right faculty to sustain the curriculum can also become a limiting factor. MediaU serves as an ideal resource for any educational establishment or service to start offering effective media courses that boost the success rate of their students. Adam Leipzig refers to MediaU as a "film school in a box".
