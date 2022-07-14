Business Reporter: Can metal packaging solve the plastic crisis?

Submit Release
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Trivium explains why metals such as aluminium and steel can be great alternatives to plastic packaging. Assessing the ecological footprint of any type of packaging is a complex task. There are a number of aspects that need to be taken into account before making claims about the recyclability of a packaging material such as the cost and effectiveness of the recycling technology, the availability of collection infrastructures, as well as the sticks wielded, and the carrots dispensed by legislative frameworks. A full lifecycle assessment will factor in the recycled content of packaging, the percentage of recyclable materials recoverable from post-consumer packaging waste or the yield of recycling. Sometimes a wasteful design or production process can offset some of the benefits of effective recycling.

Trivium, however, has found that considering all the metrics along the packaging life cycle, aluminium and steel are highly competitive against plastic and other widely used materials. What makes these two metals stand out is that their current recycling rate is already over 60 per cent globally – while the same figure for plastic is still around 9 per cent. Moreover, these two metals are infinitely recyclable and, therefore, can stay in the loop without diminishing or getting downcycled. Although cosmetics or wine packaged in metal containers may still strike someone as somewhat outlandish, environmentally conscious customers are ready to embrace novel design aesthetics to decrease their packaging footprint.

About Trivium

Trivium Packaging is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal packaging for the world’s leading brands. Trivium has more than 60 locations worldwide, and employs close to 7,500 people with sales of $2.8bn. www.TriviumPackaging.com

