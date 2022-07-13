Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100
Ad Fraud Solution
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Richard K. Kahn, CEO of Anura.io as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100.
It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award. I couldn’t have done this without my wife and partner, Beth Kahn and the great Anura team I have behind me.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Richard K. Kahn, CEO of Anura.io as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 8th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia’s business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Co-Founder and CEO of Anura, proud father of four, and serial entrepreneur Rich Kahn is a dedicated professional with decades of experience in digital marketing. He started Anura, an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware, and human fraud. His track record of success includes operating a business that made the Inc. 5000 list for five years in a row, achieving an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for technology, and operating one of the fastest-growing advertising & marketing companies in the U.S.
Rich will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 8th, 2022 at The Drexelbrook located in Drexel Hill, PA. From hosting American Bandstand with Dick Clark to surviving a 1978 fire, the Drexelbrook has changed and evolved for more than 70 years to best suit the community as a private club, hotel, and event center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.
