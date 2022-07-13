ICARO CEO Paul Feller Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

NEW YORK, NY, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Paul Feller was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Paul Feller into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Feller has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Paul will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Feller will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Council’s member concierge team.

“I am honored to be recognized and inducted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council with fellow peers and business leaders in the technology space,” said Paul Feller. “The Forbes name is indicative of excellence and at ICARO Media Group, a global leader in AI-driven Media TechnoIogy, we strive to consistently push the boundaries of success. I look forward to sharing my business insights on how advanced AI technology is affecting both the global economy and individuals in a more impactful and focused manner based on digital behaviorisms.”