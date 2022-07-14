Kleinschmidt Associates Receives 2022 Zweig Group Hot Firms and Marketing Excellence Awards
Zweig Group honors the best in the AEC industry
We are honored to receive this recognition and feel it is an excellent reflection of our commitment to steady growth and innovation,”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zweig Group, leading research, publishing, and advisory services consultant in the AEC industry, has recognized Kleinschmidt Associates as a winner of the 2022 Hot Firms Award and Marketing Excellence Award.
— Aaron Brasslett, Chief Financial Officer of Kleinschmidt.
The Hot Firms Award is a more than two-decade-old awards program honoring the fastest-growing firms in the AEC industry. Firms are ranked based on three-year growth in revenue, by both percentage and dollar growth.
“We are honored to receive this recognition and feel it is an excellent reflection of our commitment to steady growth and innovation,” says Aaron Brasslett, Chief Financial Officer for Kleinschmidt. “Combined with being named a Best Firm to Work and receiving the Marketing Excellence awards, which are vital to our growth, we continue to deliver on our core purpose of being dedicated to the personal and professional growth of our employees.”
“Demand for services and expertise on the client side and meaningful career growth on the employee side has made it fundamentally important that every AEC firm has growth embedded into their strategy,” said Jamie Claire Kiser, Managing Principal and Director of Advisory Services at Zweig Group. “We congratulate the 2022 Zweig Group Hot Firm winners for seizing the opportunity and celebrate their successes today as well as the successes that are outcomes of the growth culture that the Hot Firm winners embody.”
The Marketing Excellence Awards recognize outstanding, results-driven marketing in the AEC industry in fifteen different categories. Award entries were judged by a team of marketing professionals and evaluated based upon overall creativity, messaging, results achieved by the campaign, and level of design.
“With many in the AEC industry being busier than ever, it’s still incredibly important to value marketing,” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “With the reduction of in-person interaction, excellent marketing is more important than ever in defining the external and internal brand.”
“I so appreciate the creative talent on our marketing team that is blowing the doors off the status quo way of marketing in our industry”, says Russ Sanford, Chief Growth Officer with Kleinschmidt, “Our technical team also appreciates their talent and works diligently to help produce content that is interesting and technically sound. The combined effort has led to a significant increase in inbound leads.”
Winners will be honored at 2022 Elevate AEC Conference in Las Vegas on September 14-16, 2022, and featured in Zweig Group’s weekly management newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and Zweig Group’s other marketing channels.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
About Zweig Group:
Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Kleinschmidt Overview