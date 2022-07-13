Submit Release
Singer/Songwriter Kate Boytek to Play at Charleston’s Live on the Levee with Drew Parker July 15 and The Bucket July 16

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Boytek continues her summer tour Friday night July 15th appearing with country hitmaker Drew Parker for the Live on the Levee concert series. The performance takes place at Charleston, WV’s iconic Haddad Riverfront Park at 6:30 PM.

Saturday, July 16, Kate and her band will perform a headline set at The Bucket, 4030 Washington Street West in Dunbar, WV starting at 8 PM. Tickets are just $10.00 and are available at https://www.thebucketwv.com/ or by calling (304) 746-4417.

Boytek’s busy weekend in Charleston also includes singing the national anthem Thursday night for the Charleston Dirty Birds minor league baseball team and a Friday morning drive-time radio appearance on WCHS with Dave Allen.

The rising singer/songwriter and West Virginia native was signed earlier this year by PCG Artist Development in Nashville and Allen Artists, a division of Allen Media Strategies in Washington, DC, for career representation.
For more information about Kate Boytek, visit https://kateboytekofficial.com/

