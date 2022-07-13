Schott Communities' Annual Music, Art & Wine Event 9/9 - 9/10/22

Schott Music, Art & Wine Event Schott Music, Art & Wine Event

Join us on September 9 & 10, 2022, for two nights of Live Entertainment, Wine, Food & Art @ the Schott Communities' Annual Music, Art & Wine Event.

COOPER CITY, FLORIDA , USA, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Providing Life-Enriching Programs, Services, and Residences in Order to Meet The Multiple Needs of Persons who are Deaf or Disabled.”COOPER CITY, FL You are invited to join us on September 9 & 10, 2022, commencing at 4:30 pm for a night of live entertainment, complimentary wine, food and art at Schott Communities' Annual Music, Art & Wine Event. Presenting a memorable concert by the Cristian Pop/Rock group "DUPREE," an art auction, food and wine garden to benefit the Schott Communities. The event is sponsored by the Archbishop Ambrose DePaoli Assembly No. 3218 - a 4th degree chapter of the Knights of Columbus. Schott Communities is located at 6591 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL. 33330.Buy your TICKETS today!• Sip on complimentary wine from the wine garden or your favorite beverage from the bar, and enjoy some tasty food while viewing paintings created by Schott resident students and artists• Talk to the artists about their work• Bid on paintings in a silent auction• Cap the night with an inspiring and uplifting musical show by acclaimed Christian recording artists DUPREEBuy VIP PASS for special experiences and benefits:• Be the first in and select a premium seat from the preferred VIP section• VIP guests are invited to experience a Live Sound check followed by a Meet & Greet with the music artists• Receive a personalized lanyard, an autographed CD and two DUPREE wristbands• Includes two beverages from the barOr - Buy an EARLY BIRD pass to get ahead of the crowd and select the best seats before general admission tickets holders.Great Sponsorship Opportunities for you to promote your business at: SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES. For additional information, please contact Doris Muscarella at (954) 240-4853 or doris@dorisbusinessdevelopment.com.ABOUT SCHOTT COMMUNITIES:Schott Communities is a private, non-profit organization founded in 1986 to address the needs of persons who are deaf or who are physically or intellectually challenged in South Florida. Unique to Florida, Schott Communities develops residential housing for the deaf or disabled; designs programs to assist clients develop skills for independent living; offers clients counseling services and educational programs to promote self-sufficiency, and provides clients with social, recreational and spiritual opportunities to enhance their quality and enjoyment of life. In an environment of caring and dignity, persons who are deaf or disabled are encouraged and challenged to grow in self-acceptance and independence. Visit our website at: https://www.schottcommunities.org/

Welcome to My World