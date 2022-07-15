Spinal Elements Partners with Dr. Thomas Noh for First Hero® Allograft Program Donation to Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Jillian and her mom and dad, Dr. Thomas Noh, Make-A-Wish Hawaii President and CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark, and Spinal Elements' Gabe Gamboa and Ted Poser at the check presentation/birthday party.

Jillian's close family includes mom, dad, a brother and sister who were all able to visit Disney World for Jillian's wish, thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii, Dr. Thomas Noh, Spinal Elements® Inc. and their Hero® Allograft Program.